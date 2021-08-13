Darrell Duane Claiborne III passed away in his home Saturday, July 31st. He was the true definition of a family man. He could brighten up anyone’s day with his charisma. His smile lit up any room he was in. He was a man with a tremendous heart and so much love to give. He truly would help anyone in need with no judgments.
He leaves behind his wife of 16 years Starlette Rain Claiborne; his three sons Darrell IV, Damon, and Dominic Claiborne; sisters Desiree, Virginia, and Elizabeth; brother Levi Claiborne; mother Maria Claiborne; and father Darrell Claiborne Jr.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, August 13th at 2:00 p.m. at Messinger Payson Funeral Home with a reception to follow.
