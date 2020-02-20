David Oransky passed away on 2/5/20 after a long illness. He is survived by Doris, his wife of 48 yrs.; 3 sons: Nicholas, Kristofer, and Joseph; 5 grandchildren: Gracie, Madison, Logan, Ryan and Emily; his father, Gordon J. Oransky; 3 brothers: Gordon, Stephan, Howard; 2 sisters: Jennifer and Susan. He was a wonderful man and will be greatly missed.
