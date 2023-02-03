David Edward Taylor

David Edward Taylor, 86, passed away January 12 in Flagstaff. David was born in Phoenix on October 30, 1936, to Harness Ellis Taylor and Esta Pogue Taylor. Asked how he wanted to be remembered, he said, “As an aviator.” He logged 20,300 hours of flight time, which equates to more than two years of 24-hour days spent in the sky. He began watching the crop dusters over Chandler, Arizona, as a youngster. At age 12 he took his first airplane ride in a Stearman PT-13 plane piloted by Dan Francis, then the mayor of Chandler, Arizona; David was seated in his dad’s lap.

By the age of 20, David was working out of Chandler Airport for Lazy Eight Flying Service; his duties included crop dusting, spraying, seeding, and fertilizing. David’s only crash happened May 5, 1958. He was spraying insecticide over the desert near Queen Creek when his single-engine Piper Super Cub clipped a power line and crashed. He spent the next 58 days in the hospital recovering from third-degree burns. A friend of David’s, Jerry Patrick, would come visit and bring Jerry’s girlfriend, Patsy Lister. Turns out, Patsy lived very near the hospital, and it wasn’t long before Patsy would be visiting David on her own. In 1960 the two married, and Patsy was Mrs. David Taylor for the next 53 years.

