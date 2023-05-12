David (Corky) James Schumacher of Pine, AZ, died Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Banner Medical Center. Born on April 4, 1953, in Peoria, IL to Joe and Dottie Schumacher, he married Patricia Seib on Aug 18, 1979. He was preceded in death by his parents. Surviving are his wife Patti; two daughters, Cassandra (Marc) Greaney of NY and Emily Schumacher of AZ; two granddaughters Padmae and Angelina Greaney; two sisters Mickey Carmichael of CA, Leslie (Randy) Gerdt of IN, and a brother Mark (Robyn) Schumacher of AZ. He graduated from Chillicothe High School (71) and U of I as a math major (75). He worked as a route driver and manager for Hinckley & Schmitt, later becoming a Nuclear Medical Technologist at Heartcare and OSF in Peoria IL and Biltmore Cardiology in Payson AZ. Corky was a member of Calvary Baptist Bible Church of Peoria for 36 years, serving as a deacon, Bible teacher, and youth ministry worker. He was a member of Mountain Bible Church for 9 years, serving as deacon and Bible class leader. He also participated as a missionary athlete for the national Saints Ministry, serving on a softball team with IL prisons. He also coached JFL, played in softball leagues, and was a member of Peoria Ski Club. Corky was an active member of his church & communities, who lovingly invested his time and talents in the lives of family and friends, serving and caring. He never met a stranger; he loved his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. A memorial service will be at Mountain Bible Church in Payson, AZ, on Saturday, Aug 5th , from 1 – 3 PM, 302 E Rancho Rd Memorials may be made to either: 1. www.saintsprisonministry.org Donate now; In honor/memory of 2. Mountain Bible Church, 302 E Rancho Rd, Payson Az 85541
Front Page Stories
- Two-thirds of Payson households can no longer afford to buy the average Payson house
- Forest Service chief grilled over delays in efforts to avert wildfires
- That iris in your backyard could be historic and valuable to an irisarian
- Star Valley takes purchase of Pete’s Place off the table
- Meeting at the Bridge for brunch
Latest Stories
- Water released from Roosevelt Lake as water level highest on record
- How to catch and release trout
- Five Mile Canyon hike leads to petroglyphs
- Recall effort launched against Sen. Wadsack
- Butterfly Lovers’ field trip
- Working with photos of wildlife
- Calendar: Writers and wine; artists, irises and music
- Hobbs signs bills to shield lawmaker addresses, regulate inaugural fundraising
- Campaign, vote, repeat: Candidates started lining up for 2024 in 2022
- Legislature approves $17.8 billion budget plan
Click 'Letters to the Editor' section headline above for full selection of latest letters to the editor
Click 'Guest Comment' section headline above for full selection of latest guest comments
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!