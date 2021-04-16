David Jorgen Clark, 75, of Payson died April 9, 2021. He was born on December 9, 1945 in Toledo, Ohio.
He, along with his parents and brothers, was an owner of Clark Boat Company in Kent, Washington. Throughout his years he was an avid sailor and racer, loved to restore and show concourse-level Jaguar and MG cars, and had a lifelong love of aviation, building and restoring numerous general aviation aircraft and RC planes.
He is survived by his wife, Marcella Clark of Payson; son James and wife Kathleen Clark and their 3 children Kaitlyn, Michael and Adam of Burke, Virginia; daughter Julie and husband Kyle Umland and their two children Peyton and Devin of Lake Arrowhead, California; brother Robert (“Don”) and wife Jerie Clark of Sun City West, Arizona and brother Dennis and wife Marjie Clark of Indianola, Washington.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert E. Clark and Cora E. Clark.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 17th at Messinger Payson Funeral Home at 901 S. Westerly Rd., Payson, AZ.
