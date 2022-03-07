David M. Noe, 83, of Payson, Ariz., passed away peacefully on Dec. 1, 2021 at the CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital in New Braunfels, Texas with his daughter Anna Garza by his side and surrounded in spirit by his beloved family and loved ones.
David served 20 faithful years of service to his nation, as both an enlisted service member and commissioned officer, in the United States Air Force prior to his retirement on Jan. 31, 1975.
Upon his retirement from the military, David remained in Arizona where he would go on to live life as a businessman, first as the Vice President of Operations for Arthur Treacher’s Fish & Chips and a business consultant for both the Orange Company and Eden Enterprises; an educator, where David’s first educator job was as an aerospace science teacher at the John Muir High School in Pasadena, Calif., a college professor of business at both the Northland Pioneer College in Show Low, Ariz., and the Eastern Arizona College in Payson, Ariz.; a United States Forest Service contractor where he worked all things forestry and timber management, and finally as a small-business owner and operator for his commercial firewood distribution company: Dave Noe’s Firewood, which he operated for over two decades before retiring.
David lived his life in service of others be it as a military service member, an educator, a conservationist, or as a veteran advocate. David was a cowboy, a trapper, a woodsman, a hunter, a fisherman, a trucker, a husband, a father, a grandfather, a devoted friend, and an ever-present helping hand to both man and animal alike.
David is survived by his wife, Patricia; sons, David, Johnny and Scott; daughters, Athena and Anna; and his grandchildren, Armando, Arena, Maximus, Liberty and Abigail.
At David’s request, a celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m., March 19, 2022 at Messinger Payson Funeral Home, with an interment service to be held at 3 p.m., March 20, 2022 on the property of his son Scott Noe in Young, Ariz. Any donations wished to be made in David’s honor should be sent to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital or the Disabled American Veterans Charity.
