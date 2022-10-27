David Pickle (1961-2022) Oct 27, 2022 40 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save David Pickle, 60, of Payson, Arizona, passed on October 03, 2022. David was born on December 20, 1961.Left behind an older brother Richard Pickle, younger sister Debra Garland, younger sister Shelly Acuff who loved him dearly.David loved his dog Oliver, he loved his community and the people in it. His passions were gardening and baking for people. May he rest pain free and enjoy the ones he loved who went before him. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Oliver David Pickle Free One Shelly Acuff Community Payson Recommended for you × Add an entry as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only! Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings Front Page Stories Best of the Rim voting kicks off Nov. 1 School board balks at big raises for classified employees Community leaders address homelessness, mental illness and substance abuse Relief for Payson’s busy engineering department Family offers Halloween display once again Latest Stories Best of the Rim voting kicks off Nov. 1 Payson’s property tax override money goes straight into the classroom, report states Payson schools award digital marketing, website contracts to two local firms Counties drawing up plans to spend windfall from opioid settlements School board balks at big raises for classified employees Payson schools bet big on AVID tools and philosophy Community leaders address homelessness, mental illness and substance abuse Relief for Payson’s busy engineering department Payson Farmers Market helps fight food insecurity Jazz concert features noted vocalist Latest Video Crystal Gayle Concert At Mazatzal Hotel & Casino Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Letters to the Editor Click 'Letters to the Editor' section headline above for full selection of latest letters to the editor Opposed to proposed trailhead Vote for Conlin and Taylor Grateful for Payson Police Department Needs of seniors Guest Comment Click 'Guest Comment' section headline above for full selection of latest guest comments The volunteer crisis Education choice is benefiting Rim Country Protecting the Grand Canyon Selective enforcement of law wrong Columnists Poor little Miss 1565 - Part 4 Poor little Miss 1565 – Part 3 Poor little Miss 1565 – Part 2 Poor little Miss 1565 A few thoughts about what we’ve all just been through – Part 3 Click Here To See Discounts, Services And Offers Payson Care Center Job Fair Wilde Wealth Management Group Big O Tires Unbiased, Nonpartisan Election Information Free Astronomical Research Lecture Avon purchases help Humane Society Krispy Krunchy Chicken Virtual Diabetes Education Day Medicare 101 Apply now for EAC Nursing Program EAC Scholarships Available EAC Employment Opportunities Town of Payson Turkey Trot 5K Banner High Country Seniors Vote for Tom O'Halleran Youth Mental Health First Aid Training 2022 Arizona Voter Guide Re-Elect Mayor Tom Morrissey Miracle Ear Hearing Aid Center Rich Aprile - Medicare Agent Mazatzal Hotel & Casino Integricare 2x3 Holy Nativity Catholic Church Lacey's Dog Gone Grooming Salon Payson Plumbing Solutions Tom Russell & Associates Business Directory Westwood Ponderosa Bible Church Plant Fair Nursery Sawmill Theatres Pratt Heating & Cooling Chapman Auto Center West Valley Garage Cabinets Central Arizona Supply North Mechanical Winterholler Dentistry “There’s a DOCTOR Sawmill Theatres Brian Emery, HIS - Friedman ENT Wendy L. Larchick - Keller Williams Arizona Reality Friedman ENT, We’ve Moved! Friedman Plastics Now Open Having a hard time hearing? LOOK AT US GROW! Dr. Gail Turner, MD, FACC Dry Force - WE’RE HERE TO HELP Heart, Artery & Vein Institute, Uncle Herb's We Now Carry Pre-Packaged Ounces St. Vincent de Paul all winter clothing
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!