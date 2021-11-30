David Reisdorf was born September, 1951, in Tucson, Arizona to Leo and Irene Reisdorf; sister, Carolyn. David attended Pueblo High School, and went on for his bachelors and masters degree in chemical engineering from the University of Arizona. David had a long career as a petroleum engineer, and never met a spreadsheet he didn’t like. In his leisure time David enjoyed hunting, fishing and time outdoors; above all, David pursued deep faith in God and strong relationships, especially with his family. He was devoted to his wife, Leslie, of 46 years and to his 3 children, Raguel, Abigail and Daniel. He is remembered most by his children for his relationship with the Lord, daily studying his Bible. He volunteered at the Payson Christian Clinic, led the Payson area 24-7 Arizona Prayer initiative for 7 years, and later was inspired for Room for Hope, a community prayer and healing room through CFTN Payson. David and Leslie served in this ministry for 4 years. David had a bright, broad smile and invested in others, praying for their needs, deeply desiring God’s kingdom strengthened in Payson. David fought a 9 month battle with cancer faithfully in prayer, but rested in God’s sovereignty November 19, at the age of 70, with his wife, sister and brother-in-law, 3 children and their spouses, and 11 grandchildren by his side. A Celebration of Life service will be hosted at Church for the Nations Payson, Saturday, December 4, at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to CFTN Payson.
