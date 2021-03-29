Dean Trella, 70, a longtime resident and business owner in Payson passed away on March 13, 2021. He will be remembered by many for his enthusiasm for soccer.
He is survived by his mother, Phyllis; his sweetheart, Lesley; his children, Dawn, Sean, Christy, Natalie, Vanessa, Elizabeth; 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; his brother, Lance; and two sisters, Jeanette and Sunne. He was preceded in death by his father and a grandson.
Celebration of Life will be held April 17th at the Rumsey Park (Ramada 3) at 2:00 p.m. All are welcomed.
