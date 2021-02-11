Dean Younker, 86, of Payson, AZ was called home to heaven to be with our lord on Feb. 4, 2021. His work here on earth was done. Dean was born in Columbiaville, MI and was raised on his family farm in Oxford, MI. He graduated high school in 1951 from Oxford High. While working on the farm, Dean helped his father develop the first freezer locker in the State of Michigan. After working at General Motor for several years, Dean and his sister Mavis moved to San Diego, CA in the mid 1950’s. Dean worked for General Dynamics where he helped build the Atlas Missile. During this time he became a licensed electrician, plumber and general contractor. Later he owned and operated his own electrical company and began expanding his services. During this time he earned his pilots license and eventually bought his Cessna 172. Dean also volunteered with the San Diego Drum and Bugle Corps and coached girls softball.
Dean married the love of his life Darlene on June 1, 1974. While he continued to work as an electrician, he began volunteering his time with the Dehesa Volunteer FD, was instrumental in building the fire station and ultimately became chief. Dean and Darlene served the volunteer fire dept for seventeen years. He also served and volunteered for several community organizations. They loved to travel and enjoyed several cruises.
They semi retired in 2004, anyone who knew Dean knows he never stopped working. Dean and Darlene then began traveling by RV all over North America. A few of their favorite trips included Washington DC, Yellowstone, Charleston, North Carolina and always visited family in the midwest. They settled down in Payson, AZ in 2008, where he choose to continue to volunteer his talents. Dean was a child of God and loved serving the Lord. Dean once said, “All I have to offer God is my hands” and he used them to help so many. He became an elder at Mountain Bible Church and was instrumental in helping with so many needed electrical and technical problems. Dean was delighted to help the students at the Payson Christian Church by participating in the renovation of the gym. He became the project manager for renovating the new location for New Beginnings Pregnancy Center. He was ready to help anyone at any time and died helping to remove broken tree limbs. Dean was loved and will be missed by many.
Dean was preceded in death by his father Elwyn Dorr Younker, his mother Irene (Elmer) Younker, his brother Lester Younker, his sister Mavis (Younker) McKinley and his nephew Darryl Brown. He will be deeply missed by his wife of 46 years Darlene, his six children Laura Case, Elayne Neal (Doug), Alan Younker, Debbie, Dean Tripp (Jean), Deanne Nordine (Kurt); his eleven grandchildren, including Stacy Murphy (Andy) and his cherished three great-grandbabies Trevor, Erika, Amber Murphy.
Dean’s memorial service will be held Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Mountain Bible Church at 302 E. Rancho Rd., Payson, AZ 85541. There will be a reception immediately following.
