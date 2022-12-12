Who better to write your own obituary, a bit unconventional. Who but myself knows my final thoughts and feelings I’d like to leave with you and as anyone who knows me can attest to, I’ve always done it “my way”. Ecclesiastes 3 tells us there is a time for everything, a time to be born and a time to die. This is my time. Can’t argue with God! There were two things I valued in my lifetime, my family and my friends. I was blessed to have the best of both. I had an amazing life, an extraordinary husband and an incredible family. A family with innate qualities of caring, compassion, acceptance and unconditional love. Those qualities will carry you through life, even now in this most difficult time for you, I promise. I was also very blessed to have amazing friends, so many who cared and were always there for me. We shared so much our lives became inter-twined. We suffered together, laughed together. It was your love and always being there for me that carried me through the most difficult times. I thank you for that. In the end “it’s the journey” that really counts. This isn’t goodbye you know, if you believe I’ll be waiting for you “trust and believe” see ya. I love each of you so very much UTTS and more.
Deanna is survived by her daughters Traci and Kelly. Her son Jerry. Her grandchildren Felicia, Jessica, Jayme, JJ, Dakota, Hunter, Sorscha and Chrissy. Her great grandchildren Raven, Haden, Brianna, Bella and Rhylee “baby Shay”.
A celebration of life will be held at Deanna’s home Saturday December 17th at 11am.
