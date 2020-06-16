Deborah Ann Smith, born November 12, 1961, went to be with the Lord on May 13, 2020.
Debbie had a successful career with Arizona Motor Vehicle Division in Holbrook and Phoenix. She devoted most of her time to the Moose Lodge in Star Valley as a bartender and assisting with the children’s Christmas program. She had a true love for her family, friends and animals.
Debbie is survived by her children, Cody Barrett and Tallie (John) Jackson; grandsons Rawlins, Hyatt, Latigo and Ridge; brothers Richard, Bill and Dale Anglemire; longtime companion Mike Johnson; many nieces, nephews and extended family.
She is preceded by her parents, Valeta and Sonny Anglemire.
A celebration of life will be held June 27th, noon at the Moose Lodge in Star Valley. A potluck will follow.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to be made to the Moose Lodge Kid’s Christmas.
