After a wonderful and fulfilled life, Delores Patricia Hartless went to be with her lord on October 26th, 2019.
Delores was born in Breckenridge, TX August 21, 1932, and attended school in Silver City, NM. Delores was a devout Christian who supported many charities, led bible studies, taught Sunday school and was a witness before the lord. She was a prayer warrior whose loss is felt by all she lifted up.
Delores won many awards for her art, with oils as her primary medium. Her paintings, which included southwestern landscapes and animals, grace homes throughout the United States. She shared her love of art through teaching and also gave many of her works away. Throughout her life she was employed as a trusted bookkeeper, esteemed for her loyalty and meticulous work.
Her joy in life was her family. An exceptional wife and mother, she stood for her family and ensured their comfort and safety with her devoted husband, Carl. She is survived by her husband, Carl; sister Billye; children Steve and Rhonda; grandchildren Chad, Jacob and Tysha; and nine great-grandchildren.
Well done, good and faithful servant.
A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, November 16th, 10:00 a.m. at Payson Church of the Nazarene, 200 E. Tyler Parkway. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you donate to Samaritan’s Purse International Christian Relief.
