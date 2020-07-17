Denise F. (Ainslie) Kalkwarf, 88, of Payson, Arizona and formerly of Belmond, Iowa, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Banner Desert Medical Center in Mesa, Arizona.
Funeral services for Denise Kalkwarf were held Tuesday, July 14, 2020 in Belmond, Iowa. Burial will be at the Belmond Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to American Diabetes Association.
Denise Fae, daughter of Isaac and Matilda (Stubbe) Ainslie, was born on May 25, 1932 in Allison, Iowa. She grew up in rural Butler county and graduated from Alexander High School in 1950.
Denise was united in marriage to DuWayne Kalkwarf on June 25, 1950 in Aredale, Iowa. The couple made their home east of Belmond where they farmed.
Denise is survived by two daughters Sharon (Norman) Bosshardt of Gilbert, Arizona and Diane (Tim) Scott of Payson, Arizona; granddaughter Tracey (Mac) Dolecki; great-grand-daughter Linden Dolecki and another baby on the way; and numerous cousins and other relatives.
She is preceded in death by her husband DuWayne in 2001; son Gene Alan; and parents Ike and Tillie Ainslie.
