Denise Werley Teeples was born on October 17, 1964 in Chicago, Illinois and passed away on October 30, 2020 in Payson, Arizona.
Denise was a beloved Mother, Wife, and Grandmother. While taken too soon, her heart was kind, her faith centered her, and her family and friends adored her. Denise’s time on earth will be cherished by all. Her loving caring presence will never be forgotten and her whole family will miss her dearly.
She is survived by her daughters Ninette Buckner, Chelsee Loucks, husband Chuck Teeples, and grandchildren Stanley, Slade, Skye and Stella. Services will be held at Expedition Church, this Saturday, November 14th at 10:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Denise Werley GoFundMe:
gf.me/u/y7dvyk
