Dennis Alton Morse (Denny) was born on August 17, 1942 in West Palm Beach, Florida, and went to Jesus on March 19, 2022. He is survived by Linda, his beloved bride of almost 58 years! He is also survived by his son, Bret (Kelly), his daughter, Shelly Barrett (Mike), and 4 wonderful grandchildren, Caroline, Hayden, Jack and Gabby! He also leaves behind one brother, Lowell (Vera) and 3 nephews, their families, and many other family and friends!
He graduated from Florida State University in 1965 with a Business degree and headed out to Pacific Grove, CA. with his bride, to live near his brother, Lowell. He was an agent for New York Life Insurance Co for a couple of years, but had a growing desire to help people in a different way. He joined the staff of Campus Crusade for Christ (CRU) and moved to their headquarters in San Bernardino, CA. In 1972, he and Linda moved to Phoenix, AZ. to start the High School ministry of Crusade, Student Venture. The love and passion of his life were his faith his family and young people! It was his delight to meet high school students and share God’s love and everyone’s need for a relationship with their creator God, thru Jesus. After six and a half years, he went back into business but he continued to pour into students and young married couples! He had a charismatic personality and many found him easy to talk to, so it was easy to be in business and still be passionate for youth and marriages. But, his love for people consumed him, and eventually the business world was competing with his real passion.
In 1991, he and Linda moved to Payson, AZ and began Uplift Ministry. For the past 31 years, Denny and Linda have sought to be involved with youth and families. Denny led Fellowship of Christian Athletes, coached football and golf at Payson High School, and counseled many kids, individuals and couples.
He loved to serve others and was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, friend, coach, mentor and encourager to many.
He will be remembered most for his compassion, generosity, hugs, making everyone feel special, and a man who loved people, young and old, no matter who you are.
A Celebration of Life will be held on May 21, 2022 at 11 A.M. at Mountain Bible Church, Payson.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!