Dessie Rae (Mallett) Morris passed away on October 11, 2019 at Rim Country Health Care Center in Payson.
Dess is survived by her sons Jr. (Debbie) and Glen (Brandi); along with her sister Peggy (Dennis); brothers Tom (Judy), Jerry (Brenda); brother-in-law George (Susie); 14 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
Dess was preceded in death by her husband Bill, special friend Jerry Smyers, daughter Debbie Haught, sons John and Hank Morris, and great-granddaughter Gracie Lee Haught.
Dess was born August 31, 1932 to Roy and Ruby Mallett in Cushman, Arkansas. After marrying Bill in 1949, they moved to Payson where later on they bought Pete’s Place in Star Valley, a popular bar and restaurant. They moved to Tonto Basin after they sold the bar, where they lived for many years.
Please join the family for graveside services at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 2 at the Payson Pioneer Cemetery with a potluck celebration following at the Tonto Apache Gym.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Gracie Lee Foundation or a charity of your choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!