Dewey William Sweatt, loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend joined the Lord in Heaven on February 3rd, 2021 at the age of 87, surrounded by his loved ones in Mesa, Arizona.
He was born in Blountsville, Alabama on 6/10/1933. He grew up in Cordova, Alabama and throughout his adult years lived in several towns in Arizona. He settled with his family on Saddle Ln in Payson, Arizona around the late 70s/ early 80s and resided there for the remainder of his life.
Dewey loved God and family and he could fix anything with duct tape and WD-40. He was a proud Korean War Navy Veteran who served with Division 71. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, Korean Service Medal (4 stars), China service medal, and the Korean Presidential Unit Citation.
Dewey is survived by his wife of 67 years, Willadean Sweatt (Pruett); his children Connie Needham, Lorrie White, Donald Sweatt; 13 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren; and his sister Claudette.
He is preceded in death by his parents Arnice and Claude; stepmom Tom; and his siblings, Wayne, Cecil, Doris, and Bobbie.
Dewey will have a Navy burial at the Veterans Cemetary. Due to Covid-19 the service is limited to his wife and children only. The family suggests a dona-tion to cancer research in lieu of flowers.
Romans 10:9 “because, if you confess with your lips that Jesus is Lord and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved.”
