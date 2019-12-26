Diane Carol Ward, age 75, of Pine, AZ, was welcomed into everlasting life on Saturday, November 9, 2019 in Surprise, AZ.
Diane was born on April 18, 1944 in Brooklyn, New York, the daughter of John and Millie Amato. Diane is the 3rd Child out of the four children (Anita, Francine and Ronald). She lived in Brooklyn, New York and Torrance, California prior to moving to Pine, AZ in 1977. She worked many years as a school aide for Pine Strawberry School. She loved working with the students.
Diane’s main focus throughout the years was always her family. Whether it was making brunch every Sunday or finding a moment to play a board game. She always said all she wanted to be was a wife, mother and grandmother and how blessed she was to have been able to stay at home to care for them. Diane was always supportive and encouraging, always wise and kind, she was so very proud of all of her children.
She loved gardening, crocheting, music, dancing, a good laugh and laying in the sun. She always sacrificed her needs for the good of her family. Diane will be remembered as a selfless wife and mother who always had a smile, even when times were tough. She had a quiet strength. She never complained and always looked to a better future. She was a great listener. Always kind and sweet to everyone she met. She never had a bad word to say about anyone ever. Diane had a way to make you feel that when you were talking to her that you were the most important person to her, you were the only thing that mattered in that moment and you were the only one in the room with her even if there were 100s of people there.
Diane is survived by her husband, Gary Ward, of 57 years; her four children, James Ward, Eric Ward (Julie), Jodi Calandra and Greg Ward (Stephanie); grandchildren, Alyssa Ward, Joshua Ward, Angelina Calandra, Nicholas Ward, Dominic Calandra, Joseph Calandra and Hayley Ward. She is survived by her sisters, Anita Warren (Mike); Francine Soderstrom (Bob); brother, Ronald Amato; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Diane was preceded in death by her parents, John and Millie Amato; and a grandson, Anthony Calandra.
A funeral of Catholic Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 28, at Saint Clare of Assisi Catholic Church, 17111 W. Bell Road, Surprise, Arizona. Memorials may be directed in care of the family to the Sunwest Funeral Home, 12525 NW Grand Ave., El Mirage, AZ 85335.
