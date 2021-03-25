It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear sister, Dianne Lee Zapata, of Payson, Arizona, on March 19, 2021. Dianne was a very generous soul and made a great impact on all those who knew her. She worked for HEB stores in Bay City, Texas, as a deli manager, and resided in Bay City for 30 years, until her retirement in 2020. She will be greatly missed by friends, family, and coworkers.
Dianne was born in Altus, Oklahoma on April 20th of 1957, the ninth child of Marvin and Allie Mae Tomlinson. She was adopted by Ben and Johnnie Mae Rosentreter of Texas as an infant and spent most of her life in Bay City until her retirement from HEB. She was preceded in death by her natural parents; her four sisters, Rita, Linda, Dorothy, and Brenda; and her brothers, Curtis and James.
She was also preceded in death by her adopted mother, Johnnie Mae and her stepfather, Ben Rosentreter.
She is survived by her sister, Jo Ann Jenkins of Oklahoma; and her natural sisters, Karen, Anita and Evelyn; and her natural brothers, Ernie and Joseph, all of Arizona. She is also survived by one son, Chris Hersh of Arkansas; and one grandson, Dalton Hersh of Rockport, Texas; her daughter-in-law, Melissa Dedear Wehman, also of Rockport, Texas; and a host of nephews, nieces, and great-nephews and nieces and one great-great-niece.
She will be sorely missed by friends and family. She chose to meet the end of her life on her own terms, and not let the cancer that took her life define her. Her courage in the face of this progressive disease was noted by all who knew and loved her.
We say to her fare thee well, until we meet again in heaven’s streets for a great family reunion.
