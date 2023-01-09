Dolores (Dee) Jean Fox

Dolores (Dee) Jean Fox passed into eternity January 4, 2023. Born in Roaring Spring, PA, to Elmer (Mike) and Nellie Morrison on October 28, 1942. She graduated from high school in Bedford County, PA and was recruited to a position with the US Information Agency in Washington, D.C. It was in D.C. that Dee met her future husband, Thomas (Tom) Fox. Married at a Catholic mass on October 31, 1964 (yes on Halloween). Following their afternoon reception, they returned home and found themselves greeting trick or treaters while both were still in their formal wedding clothes.

Tom’s early participation in the computer industry had the family moving often. In later years of their life together, Tom entered a four year seminary formation program to become a Catholic Deacon. While not required, Dee went through all classes and joyfully became a Deacon’s wife. Dee helped Tom’s ministry in many ways, including caring for the sick, and participating in a 14-year long Catholic podcast on the internet. For almost five years, that program was on local Rim Catholic radio KPIH, 98.9.

