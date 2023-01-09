Dolores (Dee) Jean Fox passed into eternity January 4, 2023. Born in Roaring Spring, PA, to Elmer (Mike) and Nellie Morrison on October 28, 1942. She graduated from high school in Bedford County, PA and was recruited to a position with the US Information Agency in Washington, D.C. It was in D.C. that Dee met her future husband, Thomas (Tom) Fox. Married at a Catholic mass on October 31, 1964 (yes on Halloween). Following their afternoon reception, they returned home and found themselves greeting trick or treaters while both were still in their formal wedding clothes.
Tom’s early participation in the computer industry had the family moving often. In later years of their life together, Tom entered a four year seminary formation program to become a Catholic Deacon. While not required, Dee went through all classes and joyfully became a Deacon’s wife. Dee helped Tom’s ministry in many ways, including caring for the sick, and participating in a 14-year long Catholic podcast on the internet. For almost five years, that program was on local Rim Catholic radio KPIH, 98.9.
Dee was a talented crafter, creating homemade greeting cards. She also became an avid hiker in Arizona, regularly hiking with a couple of good friends, and was a member of the Payson Packers. Dee’s 80th birthday this past October featured a special gift. Her three siblings and sister in law traveled from Pennsylvania to surprise Dee.
Those who knew Dee loved her. There is a scripture in which Jesus is describing Nathanial to another apostle and Jesus said that Nathaniel was without ‘guile.’ That would describe our sweet, honest and caring wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. Thank you Lord for the gift of Dolores. We long to be reunited with her in heaven.
Dee is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Tom, Payson, AZ, four children, Barbara (Mike) Bolar, Scottsdale, AZ, Mary Fox, Ozark, MO, John (Kaitlyn) Fox, Pittsboro, IN, Michael (fiancé Erica) Fox, Hemet, CA, nine grandchildren, Dana, Maggie (deceased), Libby, Ellory, Brody (Rachel), Holden, Karlynn, Jocelyn, Charlotte, Alexandra, and one great grandchild, Auden.
Funeral services are as follows: Thursday January 12th — a visitation from 6pm to 8pm at the Messinger Funeral Home in Payson including a rosary at 7pm. Final visitation will begin Friday January 13th at the Holy Nativity Catholic Church in Payson at 11am, followed by a funeral Mass at noon. A reception will follow the Mass. Burial will occur later. In lieu of flowers, make donations to St. Vincent de Paul.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!