So soon? Gone, at the tender age of 90? Don E. Dedera died in Payson March 3, 2020 of a (stroke, heart attack, malignancy, natural causes, accidental fall, bull horn wound, falling meteorite, gringo salsa, boorish ’teen behavior, infuriating political ad, obnoxious cell phone user ... cross out all but the official proximate cause). Himself had been counting on living to year 124, only then to be shot by a jealous husband. And for good cause.
Alas, unavailing, the optimism of William Saroyan, “I was aware that all men are mortal, but I was hoping that in my case, The Good Lord would make an exception.”
Well, it is what it is. For the voyage across the dark river I seem to be traveling in especially fine company, a gather on this page of prized, fellow Arizonans, such as I have dwelt with enjoyably for two, going on three or four generations. And over there on the far shore, along a serene, starlit desert lake, or upon a wooded, mineral mountaintop, you may hear us whispering memories around the “windies” campfire at Bear Wallow, or crafting earnest if clunky poetry on the South Bank of the Salt, or sweetly harmonizing madrigals along Old Route 66. What a wonderful place to have lived, and, well, okay, if need be, to have died!
Unfortunately, Donald E. (don’t ask) Dedera was born in the front bedroom of a Sears, Roebuck kit bungalow, set not in Arizona, but in Virginia, March 16, 1929, only a nickel trolley stop from Washington, D.C. He grew up despising all Yankees except Lou Gehrig, and hunting for stew pot squirrels where The Pentagon sprawls today.
As a boy, Don, at the height of World War II was brought to Arizona from his native Virginia with his parents in search of a climate that might ease his father’s severely crippling rheumatoid arthritis.
His Old Dominion mother, Edith, eldest of her family’s 11 kids, had earned her high school valedictory diploma in a one-room rural school, then walked (barefoot, according to family legend) from her Appalachian birthplace to outside extension classes leading to a U of Virginia teaching certificate. She then taught in her hometown school.
Don’s father, Frank, adolescent immigrant from Moravia, was the eldest boy in a refugee Czech family counting eight children. During the Great Depression, Frank attained his own high school diploma by attending adult night classes thrice weekly for seven years. Concurrently, he qualified for naturalized American citizenship.
This Dedera trio crossed America’s deteriorating wartime roads by car at the national speed limit of 35 mph, then settled into a tiny government cottage at Sacaton, capital of the remote Gila River Indian Reservation, 60 miles south of then 70,000 population Phoenix. Don’s bedroom was the back porch.
In those days, 5,000 Pimas endured severe privation. Most resided in dispersed one-room huts: earthen floor, adobe walls, clay roofs, no inside plumbing. One of Don’s first amateur reportorial assignments was to photograph his adjacent neighborhood, where the sole cold water supply for 50 families was a standpipe fitted with a hose faucet. Young though he was, yet the only person with Boy Scout experience, Don as Assistant Scoutmaster partnered with a local minister to form a Sacaton BSA Troop, which, because of poverty, was officially granted a practical, uniform exemption: plain shirt, Levi’s pants, optional scarf and hat, bare feet. Within a year Don’s tenderfoot Troop 14 placed first in the Catalina Council Camporee to win the grand prize — a week-long camping and bus tour of northern Arizona including Grand Canyon.
“I’m afraid my journalistic objectivity regarding the plight of Native Americans was ever afterward compromised,” Don often thereafter would say.
Father Frank as an agricultural technician worked in plant genetics alongside renowned U.S. Department of Agriculture botanist, Robert Peebles. Dr. Peebles, paying 50 cents an hour, employed young Donald at a variety of responsible field and laboratory tasks in and around the Cotton Research Station. With state-of-the-art government equipment, Dr. Peebles taught the boy disciplined photography from image composition to darkroom chemistry and print creation.
Don adapted to a 34-mile daily Casa Grande High School bus commute. At Sacaton he operated from horseback an informal farmers market with the prisoners in the nearby Japanese Relocation Camp. He bartered cured dates for Oriental foods. Quail for ducks. Citrus for noodles. Armed Army guards passed Don into the detention complex which at that time ranked as Arizona’s third-largest city. He made many Japanese friends for life.
At age 17 during the final hostilities of World War II enlistee Don was promoted from United States Marine Corps technical school with a job specialty in combat photography, and related darkroom skills. He was assigned to the Marine Motion Picture Production Unit based at Camp Pendleton, California. His photo assignments included documentation of regiment-scale amphibious landings, and on 12 October 1947, Air Force Pilot Chuck Yeager breaking the sound barrier over a California dry lake, now Edwards Air Force Base north of Los Angeles. The Marine photo unit traveled extensively, producing various training films.
Upon honorable discharge Don matriculated at Arizona State College, joining the new English Department division in Journalism. As editor, he expanded the campus newspaper State Press from weekly to twice-weekly. In 1951 he graduated with honors and a BA in journalism.
Don was hired that spring as cub reporter, soon to be promoted to the night police beat of The Arizona Republic, by far the state’s largest circulation newspaper, and (prior to TV), prime generator of breaking stories from throughout the region including adjoining states and Mexico. Don’s reportage included train and airplane crashes, lost children found, forest and urban fires, dust storms and flash floods, major crime of all varieties. A car buff, Don wrote a weekly automobile advice column that led to the Republic’s popular (and profitable and still-existing) automotive special Sunday section. He attended the Detroit premiere of an infamous Ford car, the Edsel.
When, in the early 1950s, Don was the founding president of the Thompson Draw Community near Kohl’s Ranch, with Raymond Cline of Star Valley he drilled the first well and installed the water system that continues to serve today’s upscale, gated neighborhood, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Sites.
Once, from a cavalry camp atop the Mazatzal Wilderness, Don filed his column via homing pigeon, and The Republic copy desk attributed the improved grammar to the bird. But most of Don’s essays celebrated the lives, achievements and foibles of everyday Arizonans. Rich and poor. Warts and all. Consistent through the numbing millions of Don’s words was sincere respect for fervent civil discourse, and, above all, tolerance toward all loving versions of religious practice. Jew, Catholic, Reformist, Buddhist, Mormon, Adventist, Protestant, Holy Roller, Scientist, even agnostic, found attentive space within the column’s borders. As a self-deprecating, but semi-serious gag, the man created his business card with the initialed title, CPL. Certified Public Listener.
When forced to tell the truth, Don would cite his modest roles in reserving Phoenix Indian School campus for an urban park, saving Strawberry Schoolhouse, and recreating Babe Haught Cabin. He also championed establishment of several national park sites, such as Hubbell’s Trading Post, Coronado Memorial and Fort Bowie, and creation of the Arizona State Parks system to include Fort Verde, Tonto Natural Bridge, and Homolovi Ruins. Don in 1962 helped establish ASU’s Alumni Scholarship Fund, and thereafter twice chaired annual drives that raised millions from Sun Devil grads.
In 1954 Don began writing a human interest column six days a week for the next 15 years. In 1958 his column won Scripps-Howard’s Ernie Pyle Memorial Award “for newspaper writing most exemplifying the style and craftsmanship for which Ernie Pyle was known.”
At The Republic of the ’50s and ’60s toiled a talented, fiercely independent (even including a few fervently liberal Democrats) staff tolerated by the politically conservative yet soft-hearted publisher, Eugene C. Pulliam. After all, ‘’Uncle Gene” was one of them — having himself excelled as a young reporter for the Kansas City Star. That post-WWII Republic team freshened four, black-and-white-only, daily editions for a statewide readership extending to the most remote subscriber, the cook for Phantom Ranch at the terminus of the mule trail deep inside the Golly Gully. Such devout, determined detailed professionalism would eventually exact its terrible price — Don Bolles brutally assassinated by a coward’s bomb, for telling the truth about criminals.
ACCOMPLISHMENTS
In 1960 Don’s column launched a detailed review of the conviction for murder, and subsequent imprisonment and denial of parole, for Tom and John Power. Unschooled youths, the brothers in 1918 had nearly wiped out a sheriff’s posse while defending their wilderness cabin from a surprise, pre-dawn attack. The brothers had served more than 42 years of good behavior. Don’s Page One report of a dramatic parole hearing was judged the state’s No. 1 News Story of 1960. Eventually the brothers won paroles, then full pardons.
When Cold War relations were most tense between the USA and the USSR, Don in 1962 took his column to the Soviet Union. Speaking schoolboy Russian (his college foreign language) he visited with everyday citizens from Moscow to Poltava, from Leningrad to Kiev. At a time when captured spies were being traded between East and West, and Khruschev was banging his shoe on a UN podium and promising “to bury” the USA, Don was interviewing survivors in the rubble of Stalingrad. Twelve resulting double-length columns with candid photography appeared in The Republic, then were distributed to hundreds of newspapers worldwide by the Associated Press.
Don spent most of 1966 writing from, and about. Vietnam. He generated almost daily human interest and combat features, always with relevant photography. In so doing he worked along-side and competed with such journalistic icons as Peter Arnett, Horst Faas, Eddie Adams, Larry Burrows, Bob Schieffer, Neil Sheehan, and Henri Huet. Many of Don’s stories and images were distributed worldwide by the AP.
Here’s a unique item. Two years later, as a means to explain Vietnam to the Home Front, USMC Four Star Gen. Lew Walt (then deputy commandant of the Corps) accepted Don’s invitation to visit Arizona for press conferences and public appearances. These events generated significant attention from national news organizations. Don’s frank assessment: “We lost the war anyway.”
In 1969 Don accompanied Barry Goldwater’s first and only extensive tour of war-torn Indochina. Resulting by-lined articles of “The Foremost Hawk Meets the Quagmire” made print from the Los Angeles Times to the Miami Herald.
There followed a career in freelancing that produced some 1,500 full length articles in such periodicals as American Forester, Sunset, Woman’s Day, Reader’s Digest, Chevron USA, Arizona Highways, Westways, Phoenix (magazine), Arizona Wildlife, American Heritage, Exxon USA, National Geographic, Oceans, The Lamp, America West and American Way in-flight magazines, and numerous other business and general circulation journals.
Subjects ranged from the Santa Barbara oil spill to Alaskan nature studies; from American Indian college expansion to the rescue of the American bald eagle; from an overview of Brazil’s bustling economy to a travelogue through modern Australia; from an entire magazine treatment of Holland’s management of its North Sea energy wealth to the great expansion of America’s braille trails and other handicapped-friendly parks. On one assignment Don joined a crew of young multinational volunteers as they erected a state-of-art suspension bridge to assist game management in a remote reach of rain forest in Cameroon, Africa. Over a period of 15 years Don’s words and images won 16 Gold Quill Awards from the American Association of Business Communicators.
In 1983 Don was named editor-in-chief of Arizona Highways magazine. The job came at a troubled period of low staff morale, negative publicity and daunting editorial and economic problems. In the following three years a serious circulation decline was reversed, and an $8.5 million surplus was accumulated in the state’s Magazine Trust Fund. Promoting the magazine throughout Arizona, Don gave 150 speeches in three years. He established an intern program that provided real-world experience and survival pay for a dozen aspiring young journalists, most of whom went on to distinguished communicator careers. Of numerous prizes for editorial excellence, noteworthy was the President’s Medal of the American Institute of Architects for Highways’ May 1985 issue. During his tenure Highways was named the best magazine of its kind in the world.
Another award? Modest Don would be the first to cry, “Enough already!” Yet cherished on his mantle are plaques confirming Don’s 1977 ASU Alumni Achievement Award, charter induction into the ASU’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism Hall of Fame, and the Lowell Thomas First Place Award for travel writing during 1989. In 2007 Don was chosen one of 100 Arizona Culture Keepers for a statehood centennial program.
Of 20 books authored and several more edited, Don’s most celebrated is A Little War of Our Own, chronicling a deadly early Arizona range feud. By a panel of academic historians, it was judged one of “The Five Best of a Thousand” books published in the West in 1989. For the state’s centennial A Little War was listed among the “100 Essential Books about Arizona.” One of Don’s books, about Navajo weaving, has been in print for 45 years.
Proving once again that a near-sighted, palsied, deaf piglet may stumble upon an occasional acorn, Don obtained grants to finance the design and help construct the replica Zane Grey Cabin at Payson’s Rim Country Museum. In his later years Don also lobbied for the establishment of an ASU satellite campus at Payson to offer university-quality, four-year schooling for a region the size of New England. Now, with the final departure of Don, President Crow may resume opening his mail and answering his telephone. (But don’t count on it, Mike).
An earlier wife, Nancy nee Lenz of Wisconsin, and their daughter, Dian, predeceased him. For the past 40+ years the utter love of the man’s life has been his wife Nancy Anne Elizabeth, nee Kovel, formerly of Connecticut, Boston, Houston, and San Diego, and quite an accomplished journalist and corporate communicator in her own right. They shared many retirement years in a quiet Payson neighborhood, from which they daily explored their beloved Rim Country.
At his request, there will be no farewell service, and his ashes will be scattered upon the Mazatzal’s North Peak, with a view toward Payson, his favorite Arizona town.
