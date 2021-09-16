Don Mario Ascoli went to be with Jesus peacefully on August 2, 2021. Don was born November 15, 1946, in St. Louis, MO.
Don is survived by his loving wife Anne Ascoli. They shared 54 wonderful years together. Don is survived by four adult children, Lisa Watts (Roger), Mario Ascoli, Janell Sterner and Paul Ascoli. Also six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Don is survived by four brothers and 2 sisters.
Don was active in his church, and several organizations. Don was loved by many and will truly be missed.
A Memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Rock of Ages Lutheran Church at 204 W. Airport Rd. at 11:30 AM, 928-474-2098. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Don Ascoli Memorial Fund at the Church. A Luncheon will will be served after the service.
