Our dearly loved father, Donald Eugene Wolfe, at the distinguished age of 91 years, passed away on June 24, 2020. He was doing what he loved most in his life, exploring the vast beauty and history of his home, Payson, AZ, in his Jeep. On that day, he came upon a beautiful tree where he took his final rest.
He was born in 1929 to Clarence and Grace Wolfe in Akron, OH, where he resided with his loving parents and younger brother, Richard (Dick) Wolfe, who also resides in Payson, AZ.
He was raised on love, integrity and kindness. As a young man, he took a great interest and pleasure in fast cars and flying machines. One of his favorite jobs that he often reminisced about was working on the famous airship at the Goodyear Plant; the Blimp. He read all of the literature printed regarding the aerodynamics of airships and has blueprints given to him of the Hindenburg that he kept with him all of these years. Aerodynamics would be a beacon in his life that he would follow.
Following his service in the United States Army, he would meet the love of his life; his forever wife, Mildred. It was at the corner malt shop, where his life was changed. They would be blessed with two daughters, Paula and Pamela. The family sought a new life out west in California. After a few different jobs, he would eventually find the perfect one. He was hired as a civilian at North Island Naval Air Station. He worked closely with the 1st Marine Air Wing on a specific weapons loader that would lead him to Vietnam on two separate occasions. His extensive knowledge would eventually lead to alleviating the defect and thus helping our troops. This experience left a forever mark on his life. I have never met such a patriotic person in my life. Every morning at dawn he would place our beautiful flag in its designated place in the front of his home where he could see it waving through-out the day. Like clockwork at dusk he would respectfully retire those colors until the next morning.
After his retirement, he and mom sought out the beauty and serenity of Payson, AZ, where they would make their forever home together. Being the avid reader that he was, he read EVERYTHING that he could find about the history and beauty of Payson. That would lead him to Zane Grey and his writings of the Rim Country. He could recite many lines from those books and then drive you to the exact location that Zane Grey had described.
Payson history became his new passion. He discovered uncharted ruins and untraveled trails. He was so very intrigued by the people who lived there long before us. His kind affection for them and wonderment of their unity with one another sparkled in his blue eyes when he spoke of them.
He was a private man, who lived a simplistic life. He became a Freemason in 1953, followed by a 32-Degree Scottish Rite Mason and then a member of Al Bahr Shrine. He believed that it is far better to give than to receive and that giving anonymously is when you truly give; that was the true key to happiness.
He is survived by his brother, 2 daughters, 4 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Don will be laid to rest at the National Cemetery on July 17th at 9:30 a.m. with his fellow brothers and sisters.
A very special thank you to the Payson Police Department and all agencies that assisted in his search. Thank you for all the prayers and kind words. God bless you and be safe.
The Wolfe Family
