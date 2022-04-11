Donald James Beatty, aged 89, of Glendale, Arizona passed away on Monday, March 28 after suffering from a heart attack.
Don, as he was commonly known by all, was born October 3, 1932 in Iowa where he lived until his early twenties.
Don then moved to Sacramento, California where he was employed as an engineer. It was during his time in Sacramento, he married Vera Marlene Atkinson whom with he would father two sons: Brian James Beatty and Gregory Scott Beatty. They were married 11 years.
Don and family were relocated to Costa Mesa, California, kick-starting a period in Don’s life that would lead him to reside in various cities within Orange County, CA, for a span of 40 years highlighted by a move to the city of Garden Grove. During this time, Don married Barbara Ann Row in 1972 whose children he would adopt as his own: Jacquie Lynn Beatty and Steven Scott Beatty.
Don’s career was varied. Other than engineering, he worked in business, sales, and was an entrepreneur, starting several businesses, before finally landing at Northrop where he held multiple titles and responsibilities while earning a BS in Business Administration from the University of Phoenix.
Upon retirement from Northrop, Don would not slow down. He would join Barbara as a real estate agent and remain active in his Church while also holding various leadership posts in the Elks Club, the Kiwanis Club, and the Garden Grove Chamber of Commerce, where he proudly served as President of the annual Garden Grove Strawberry Festival.
When he and Barbara were ready to retire from real estate, they moved to Payson, Arizona where they would remain for the next 19 years. Don would return to a prior love; wood working, while remaining active in the church and volunteering his time and expertise on numerous causes throughout the Payson community.
Don and Barbara recently moved to the Glencroft retirement community in Glendale, AZ where he would continue doing what he loved; volunteering within his community.
Don is survived by his wife, Barbara Beatty, and sons Brian Beatty, Steve Beatty and Greg Beatty and grandchildren Brice Beatty, Ella Beatty and Lawson Beatty.
Services are TBD. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Friendship Foundation, Community of Faith c/o Glencroft Center for Modern Aging, 8611 N. 67th Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85302.
