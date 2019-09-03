Donald John Lees, age 70, entered into eternity on August 25th, 2019 after a two-year battle with cancer. Born in 1948 in Hutchinson, Kansas, Don lived a life full of peaks and valleys. By the grace of God and Don’s love for Jesus, the peaks became higher and the valleys fewer.
His favorite scripture is a testimony to how he saw life. Romans 5:20-21 declares that the more we realize our brokenness, the more we can experience God’s grace. Don’s life was ultimately filled with grace. He committed his life to help those that struggled with the same addictions that haunted him. Available to take the call of those in crisis or lend a hand to those in need, Don had a servant’s heart and a joyful smile.
It was Don’s past that gave him credibility. His honesty as he continued with his own struggles that made him real to those that he sought to serve. He would openly confess his flaws and that is exactly why he could reach so many. He was not a perfect example; but he was a living example. That life lives on in the hearts of those whom he loved.
Don is survived by his wife, Lupe; his sons, John and David; and step-children, Marcela, Judy and Manuel; not to mention the extended family and friends whom Don touched.
Please join us as we celebrate his life Saturday morning September 7th, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Mountain Bible Church, 302 E. Rancho Rd. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope House of Payson (401 S. Mariposa St., Payson, AZ 85541).
