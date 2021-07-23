In Loving memory of Donald Lee Rhodes, who passed away with his family and dearest friends by his side, on July 13, 2021 in Payson, AZ. Don fought an unexpected battle with cancer. He was an amazing husband, father and friend who committed his life to serving his country and his community. He was a ground radio communication specialist in the United States Air Force for over 13 years. He continued serving as a volunteer firefighter / EMT for Christopher Creek Fire Department, followed by being an EMT at LifeStar Ambulance in Payson, Arizona for many, many years.
Don was born along with his twin Debra, on July 8, 1955 in Plainwell, Michigan to Donald Lee Roy Rhodes and Jo Ann Holbrook. He is survived by his wife Sonya, children, Matt and Nicole Zimmerman, Ashley Davis, Trevor and Randall Osman, as well as his brother, Gary Bowles.
His greatest joy was spending time with each of his grandchildren, Lyndon, Liam, Aiden, Finley, Connor and Roen.
Don’s smile was contagious. If he wasn’t fishing, you’d find him tinkering in his garage workshop. He loved a good hotdog, bologna and a cold Pepsi. A celebration of Don’s life will be held at Messinger Payson Funeral Home in Payson, Arizona on August 7th at 2pm.
Thank you for your prayers for his family at this time. Don will be sorely missed. Don has gone home to meet his mother and father, his twin sister and brother, Ronnie. A special thanks to Hospice Compassus of Payson and all those that helped care for Don.
