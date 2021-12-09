Don passed away at his home in Star Valley, AZ, on December 1, 2021. In 1929, he was born to Steen and Bernice (Winsor) in Phoenix. His folks later bought land in Strawberry, where he graduated from Pine grade school. He moved to Phoenix to get his high school education at North High, where he excelled in sports. He then became a painting contractor, painting for the oil companies all over Arizona.
Don is survived by his wife, Nilus (Brown); three children, LaDawn (Rex) Huling, Dan (Storm), and Robin (Lisa); stepchildren Bill Wahl and Karen Martin; 22 grandchildren; 67 great-grandchildren; 1 brother Art (Iwana); and countless other family members. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Dorsey (Gardner); his parents; and brother Bob.
Don had a great sense of humor. The nurses who came to check on him always left laughing or at least with smiles on their faces. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Visitation will be at Bunker Mortuary Garden Chapel, 33 North Centennial Way, Mesa, Friday, Dec. 10, 6-8 PM. Service will be graveside on Saturday, Dec. 11, at 11 AM at Mesa Cemetery, 1212 N. Center St., Mesa.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of Payson. Their fantastic team helped care for Don for over a year while he battled cancer.
