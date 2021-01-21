Donnay, Carole and Wayne Sr.

Sadly, our family suffered the loss of both our parents from COVID-19 pneumonia within 10 days of each other.
Carole Dorothy Jacobsen Donnay, 85, passed away Dec. 27, 2020 and Wayne Arthur Donnay, 87, passed away Jan 7, 2021, in Mesa, AZ. Carole was born in St. Paul, MN Sept. 22, 1935 to Fred C. Jacobsen and Dorothy L. Behr. Wayne was born in Richmond, MN Nov. 1, 1933 to William J. Donnay and Bernadette C. Ruegemer.
Wayne and Carole were married at Langley AFB in Richmond, VA Feb. 3, 1954 and would have celebrated their 67th anniversary 2/3/2021. Wayne served in the US Air Force from 1951-1955, stationed in Korea and Japan. Afterward, they owned/worked together at Donnay Metal Fabricating in MN. While in MN, the couple raised a family and enjoyed camping, fishing, boating, snowmobiling, and competing in Archery; each scoring a perfect 300. In 1972, they relocated to AZ and Wayne continued his career as a manufacturing engineer, retiring from Allied Signal Aerospace in 1998. Wayne enjoyed race walking and won two gold medals in the AZ Senior Olympics, and 5th place in the Nat’l’s. He enjoyed wood carving, castings, made custom jewelry, and was a car enthusiast. Carole enjoyed ceramics, knitting, card making, food demonstrations at grocery stores, and her family and friends. Together, they rode a Gold Wing motorcycle and took road trips. In 1999 the couple moved to Payson, AZ. Wayne led hiking groups for 12 years. He was skilled at photography, fishing, biking, and wood carving and they both were involved in non-profit organizations.
Carole is survived by brother Daniel (Ruth) Jacobsen. Wayne is survived by sister Yvonne Jensen, and brother Roger. Together they are survived by their four children: Wayne Jr., Michele (Bob) Clark, Mary K. Donnay, and Melissa (Mike) Rightmire; and 5 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren.
The couple will be interred at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!