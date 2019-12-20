Doris Ann Morris ended her physical existence on this earth last week. It was unexpected and far too early. As anyone who knew her would tell you, there was plenty of spunk left in her (that woman). She is and will be greatly missed.
DA, as she is known, began her journey in Washington, D.C., the only daughter of Wakefield and Mae (Cooksey) Wilson. She spent her formative years growing up in the Maryland countryside with her two younger brothers Bunky and Johnny and a large, nearby family contingent.
After graduating high school, DA took a job with AAA in Washington, D.C. Seeking adventure, she soon afterward headed west and transferred to the Phoenix office. The move would result in over half a century of Arizona residency for her, primarily in Payson and Tonto Basin.
Her journey had many stops, including stays in Kansas and Maryland and even two years in the Philippines where she shared quarters with a pet monkey. However, she always came back to Arizona, spending the final 40 years of her life in her adopted hometown, Tonto Basin, AZ where she enjoyed the company of countless close friends.
Preceding DA in death were her parents, daughter Barbara, and longtime companion and husband Bill Morris. Surviving family members include daughter Leslie Ayn Herdeman, beloved granddaughters and partners in crime, Kirby Kuhn and Kalyn Youngblood, Marine Corps and Air Force veterans, respectively and her cherished grandchildren Olivia, Mikaela, Paislee, and Jackson. Her granddaughters called her Magaw and there are over 100 others from their generation that knew her only by that name.
In addition to her lifelong passion for home redecorating, DA was an active participant in weekly shuffleboard tournaments, loved cruises, enjoyed a spirited debate, and kept various casinos in business.
Funeral services at the Pioneer Cemetery are pending and will be held sometime after Christmas. There will also be a memorial service at the Butcher Hook, also pending.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!