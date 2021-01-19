“Dee Jayy” passed away in her sleep on 12-24-2020 after a long battle with several health issues. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and loved caring for her pets as well. She enjoyed her jewelry and dressing “To the Nines” as her huge wardrobe and selection of shoes and boots would indicate. She was a Life Member of the NRA and longtime member of the Rim Country Classic Automobile Club here in Payson. She was an avid “Mopar” enthusiast.
Dee Jayy was born in St. Louis, Mo. and moved to Santa Ana, Ca. as a pre-teen. She lived in Payson, Az. for the last 20 years of her life. She was preceded in passing by her parents, Fred and Marie Twellmann as well as her husband of 23 years, Jimmy Foster and later, her husband of 25 years, Otis Wells. She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Foster, son, James Foster along with daughter by marriage, Shelly Rivers and her husband Harry Rivers Jr. She also leaves grandchildren Samantha, Brian, Brooke, Brittney, Rebekah, Joy, Kris, Kat and Kevin and several great-grandchildren.
Dee Jayy was a beloved friend by anyone who was Lucky enough to meet and get to know her. She loved helping others and donated to charities when she was no longer able to donate her time. a private “Celebration of Life” will be held due to Covid issues in our community. Dee Jayy would truly appreciate, and the family requests that in lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Humane Society here in Payson, Az.
