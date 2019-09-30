Dorothy Ann Holtsnider, aka Ann Holtsnider, aka D Ann Holtsnider, was born in Denver, Colorado, January 1928, however her heart always resided in Arizona. She was one of seven brothers and sisters.
A woman of faith, Ann spent several years within the convent, teaching the word of God to many. She continued her calling in teaching when she left the convent and taught for many years in California. She moved to Arizona in retirement, however she remained a very active member of her community. She participated in the council of her homeowners association, she was active in the church and taught Sunday school both at the church and on the reservation. She was a wonderful aunt and godmother.
She died on August 27, 2019. She is survived by her three brothers, Tom, Karl and Bill. She may be visited at the Saint Francis Cemetery in Phoenix, Arizona. The family asks anyone wishing to provide a token of remembrance make a donation in her name to either the Saint Vincent de Paul Society or to the Payson Humane Society.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!