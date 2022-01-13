Dr. David R. Street passed away peacefully with his grandson Cody by his side on December 27, 2021, at Hospice of the Valley’s Sherman Home in Phoenix, Arizona following an aneurysm. He was 94.
David was born in 1927 in Denham Springs, Louisiana as the only surviving adult child of three boys born to Pleasant J. and Mary C. Street. As a young man he followed his father into the Army in 1946 after Pleasant was discharged from his service during WWII. After initially serving in Army Artillery, David earned the silver jump wings of a paratrooper in 1949 and was assigned to the 82nd Airborne where he served until his own honorable discharge in 1952. He was a recognized and rising soldier but decided to turn down a Commission in the Army to fly helicopters, choosing instead to return to school. He attended and graduated from LSU with a Bachelors then a Masters degree in education. After teaching HS Biology and coaching basketball in Denham Springs, LA, he rose to high school principal at Maurepas High in Louisiana in the late 1950s. He also refereed high school and College basketball for several years. He moved to Arizona in 1962 where he became the high school principal and then superintendent
of schools. Not long after he earned his Ph.D. and continued his career as a school administrator across Arizona and Southern Colorado until retiring to Payson Arizona in 1992. He is preceded in death by his youngest son Jeffrey D. Street who passed in 2018, and leaves behind his wife, and love of his life for 71 years of marriage, Betty Mae of Watson, Louisiana. His legacy includes two extraordinary grandchildren: Cody Street and his wife Janay, and Erin R. Street and her husband Dr. James Garza. His surviving children include his daughter Elizabeth “Lisa” Hitch and her husband James and his eldest son Captain David R. Street, Jr. US Navy (Ret) and his wife Carol and son-in-law Dave Tomlin.
David was a good man, from good stock, who strongly believed in equal rights, regardless of gender, color, creed, or politics. He was a progressive, a mentor, dedicated husband, father and grandfather who gave his family a grand start in life. There will be a small family service at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
