“The Man, The Myth, The Legend”
Duane Doran Kaufman was born January 29, 1950 in Buckeye, AZ. He passed away after a short, but courageous battle with Leukemia at home on July 9, 2020 surrounded by his family. Duane moved to Payson in 1960 with his parents Herb and Eleanor Kaufman and never left.
Duane’s life ended the same way it started – with a smile. Anyone who knew him would say that he never had a “Bad Day”. He was the one person you would want to be around if you were having one. He was known for his heart of gold and generosity, but mostly for his wittiness and sense of humor, and his ability to make you laugh. He was truly one of a kind. To know him, was to love him.
Duane is survived by his children and their spouses – Clay and Jade Kaufman, Pauline and Ken Hughes, his brothers and best friends, Randy (Kathy), Mark (Susan Jean), and Tommy Kaufman, sisters – Linda (Paul) Winter and Joanne Dudley, along with companion and dearest friend, Terry Ford.
He also leaves behind his most priceless possessions, grandchildren – Dayton (Duaneton), Kenna, Cody, Doran, Kelcee, Kya, Karla and Kaylie. Along with great-granddaughters Kaydence and Paislee.
He will be deeply missed by his many nieces and nephews and countless friends. He has joined his parents, the love of his life – Patty Kaufman and Best friend, Jeff Harris in heavenly paradise.
An outdoor Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 18th at 3pm held at the Kaufman Homestead in Middle Round Valley – 8870 W Single Tree Lane. People are encouraged to wear any KC CHIEFS attire (Red and Yellow) or INAPPROPRIATE TEES, as he was well known for his signature look.
In Lieu flowers, donations can be made to: RVN3 Foundation – 7556 Toya Vista Rd, Payson, AZ 85541 or Payson Little League/American Sales – 1400 N. Beeline Hwy, Payson, AZ 85541.
“Grief is the Price We Pay for Unconditional Love.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!