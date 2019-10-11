Duane Everette Caza, 87, of Payson passed away on October 7, 2019. Funeral Services will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, October 14th at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 913 S. Ponderosa Street, Payson, AZ with viewing starting one hour prior to service time. Burial to follow at Valley of the Sun Cemetery in Chandler, AZ.

