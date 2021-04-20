Duane H. Springer, 90 of Payson, Arizona was called home on February 27th, 2021 at his home surrounded by family.
Duane, a Navy Veteran, proudly served his country, and retired from General Motors Proving Grounds in Mesa, Arizona.
Duane loved all aircraft and was himself an accomplished pilot and worked with the Civil Air Patrol. He also loved to spend his spare time in his woodshop making furniture for his family and friends.
After retirement he and Dorothy traveled full-time in their RV, exploring the US and worked as State Park hosts in the summers in Oregon.
Duane was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He taught us all many lessons about life, was a great leader, fun to be around, told great stories and inspired many people.
Duane was a devout Christian who is now happy with the Lord in Heaven.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Dorothy Springer, 91; his two children, Robin Montijo (married to Fred Montijo) and Michael Springer (married to Danielle Springer); his five grandchildren, Jason (married to Ty Montijo) and Justin Montijo, Britney, Adam and Alex Springer; and nine great-grandchildren, Dominic, Kaleb and Teagan Montijo, Lola, Joci, and Canyon Montijo, Kael and Leyona Springer and Kaelyn Springer.
A Celebration of Life service will be held on April 24th at 10:00 AM at Expedition Church located at 301 S. Colcord Rd., Payson, AZ 85541.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!