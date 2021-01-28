Duane L. Coyer

Payson, AZ (85541)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to cloudy skies with a mixture of rain and snow developing during the afternoon. High 44F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 27F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.