Duane L. Coyer, 86, passed away on Sunday, January 10th, 2021. Duane was a dad, granddad, great-granddad and great-great-granddad. He loved all his family dearly. He loved 3 women in his life, all who died of cancer. He loved life, the loves of his life and always made friends wherever he went. He was the president of his square dancing club, the Zane Grey Twirlers in Payson, Arizona. That man loved to dance, and hike and bowl. Christmas was his favorite time of year. He decorated starting the day after Thanksgiving until it came down in the New Year. He won 1st prizes for his Payson, Az outdoor displays, which he worked to make better the next year. Born in Michigan, he was proud to have worked at GM Saginaw Steering Gear for 32 years and was happy to say, that he was retired more years than he worked. Arizona is where he met the love of his life, Donna (Hein) Coyer, retired to Arizona and gained another family who loved him 40 years of his life. His Michigan/Tennessee family 3 surviving sons: Craig (Deborah) Coyer, Anthony (Mary) Coyer and Robert (Heidi) Coyer; his stepsons/daughter: Jack (Lisa) Hein, Curtis (Roberta) Hein, Penney Mullins, Mike (Gina) Hein; two surviving sisters: Evelyn O’Farrell and Nina Swaton; 13 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
We all miss him, but take comfort that he is in heaven with Jesus, reunited with his loved ones there.
