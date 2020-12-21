Earl Bedford Rowland left this life on December 15th, 2020. He was born on July 12, 1957 in Pasadena, Texas. His early years were spent in and around Angleton, Texas, where he married and started a family. Earl moved his family to Payson, Arizona in 1985 and the family grew.
Earl was a carpenter. He worked as a carpenter for over thirty years and drove a cab the last ten. He was an Army veteran.
He is survived by his wife, Joelene; daughter, Amanda; four sons, Robert, Blake, Franklin, David; two grandchildren, Klayton and Jade; and a sister, Pamela Dianne Lawson.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!