Edith C. Miller 88, passed away on 5/21/2022 in Gilbert, AZ.
Edie was born in Cooperstown, New York on June 7, 1933 to Harvey and Marjorie Jordan. She grew up in Starkville, NY where she enjoyed sewing, 4H, marching band and choir. She graduated from Van Hornesville High School in 1951.
After high school she met her sweetheart, William George Miller. They started their family in Utica, NY and moved to Arizona in 1963 where they raised 3 daughters.
In 1988 she retired from medical office management and they moved to Pine, AZ. While living in Pine she continued her award winning talent as a seamstress, loved having her grandchildren attend Granny Camp and found a new love for working with foreign exchange students. Over the course of many years, she placed nearly 100 exchange students (who all called her Granny) with host families in Payson, Pine and Camp Verde and had many opportunities to expand her love for travel.
She is a long time member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter day Saints. She and her husband were sealed in the Mesa temple in 1989.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, a newborn son Ricky, son in law John Sutton, granddaughter Katie Sutton, and grandson in law Jason Cornell.
She is survived by her brother Albert Jordan of Gloversville, NY; daughters, Lynn Sutton, Tammy (Randy) Stowell, Francie (Rich) Jones; grandchildren, Kristi Cornell, Jamie (Warren) Goff, Jeff (Jessica) Stowell, Bryan (Liz) Stowell, Brittnee (James) Bowdoin, Adrienne (Austin) Hoskins, Michael (Rebecca) Stowell, Austin Jones, Hayden (Charlotte) Jones, Quade Jones, Taylor (Colten) Merrill, Natalie (Chris) Mullenaux, Noah Jones, Sawyer Jones; and 23 great-grandchildren.
Services will be held Friday, May 27, 2022 at 11 a.m. with a viewing one hour prior. LDS Chapel at 777 E. Elliott, Gilbert, Az. Interment will be held on Saturday June 11, 2022 at 11 a.m. in the Pine, Az cemetery. We welcome guests to attend either or both services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!