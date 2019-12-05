Edna Harrison Bebout passed away peacefully on Nov. 27, 2019 surrounded by her family in Cottonwood, AZ. She was born Feb. 3, 1932 in Wickes, AR to Cecil and Lona Harrison. She is survived by daughters Ylonda (Curtis Rask) and Greta (Dean Cronin). Grandchildren Heath Bebout (Ivy), Preston Boyle (Michelle), Russell Boyle (Lauren), Kevin Boyle, Jessica Walker (Jason), April Cronin, John Cronin (Valerie), Michael Cronin (Kelli), Allen Cronin (Angela), Anthony Cronin (Nikki) and Billy Cronin. Twenty-two great-grandchildren as well as siblings George Harrison, Jewel Turley and Merle Penrod. Edna was predeceased by her husband of 57 years John Bebout, parents, sisters Mary Davis and Jean Daniels and many nieces and nephews.
She moved to Arizona at the age of two and grew up in the White Mountains. She graduated from Snowflake Union H.S. and attended Brigham Young University.
Edna was an excellent homemaker and cook. After her children were grown she worked at Two Sisters Dress Shop in Mesa and Peggy’s Payson Place in Payson part time until she retired at the age of 79. Grandma and babysitter extraordinaire to grand, great-grandchildren and many other children. She and her husband served the “lunch bunch” meals for years to grandchildren and friends that attended Payson High School. She served in numerous church callings throughout her life and truly exemplified the motto “Charity Never Faileth”. She was dearly loved and will be missed by her family and friends!
Funeral services will be held at the L.D.S. Church at 913 S. Ponderosa St. in Payson, AZ on Saturday Dec. 7, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. The family will meet in the Relief Society Room at 9:00 A.M. Internment to follow that afternoon at the Mesa City Cemetery at approximately 2:30 P.M. Arrangements by Messinger Mortuary Payson, AZ.
