Edward “Brent” Peck passed away suddenly on February 13, 2022, at the age of 68. Brent was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba Canada in 1953. The family moved to the U.S. soon after in 1956, settled in Phoenix, AZ.
He graduated from Phoenix’s Alhambra High School in 1971 where he enjoyed music and was the President of the Drama Club. Brent went on to work at Today Newspapers, Mesa Tribune and Pennysaver. After many years in the Newspaper business Brent went on to start his own business (Burgess Co) in 1995.
During his life, Brent was loved by all for his snarky sense of humor. He loved all things classic from Patsy Cline to 1940’s movies. Brent had a passion for trivia, especially military history. He always enjoyed traveling and fishing with his family. Brent had a sweet tooth all day and night that rivaled none. He always found joy in the simplest elements in life. The love story of Brent and his wife Karen was one of fairy tales of star-crossed love with fated paths in their youth. Brent built an amazing life with his family and his family in turn was his world.
Brent is survived by his wife Karen, daughters Krys and Kourtney, son in law Jason and granddaughter Skylar. He is preceded in death by his mother Ruth, father Andrew and brothers Bob and Bill.
A private memorial will be held, and the family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Salvation Army.
