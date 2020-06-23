Edward Shoults, 70, of Payson, AZ passed away at home with “his girls” by his side, June 9, 2020.
Ed was born in Hutchinson, Kansas on Oct. 10, 1949 and moved to AZ at age 7 with his family.
Upon graduation from Gilbert High School, Ed enlisted in the U.S. Army May 1968 - May 1971, serving in Vietnam March ’69 - March ’70.
Ed worked in the Phoenix area as a Drywall Installer and retired to the Rim Country in Aug. 1999.
Ed and Kathy (Smith) Shoults were married 35 years.
Ed enjoyed handyman work, fishing, and camping. Nature was his Church.
Preceded in death by his father Marvin, mother Mae, and brother Michael Shoultz.
Survived by his wife Kathy Shoults, son Daniel Shoults (Phx, AZ), daughter Stacey Horschouer (Buckeye, AZ), daughter Jessica Smith (Mesa, AZ), daughter Rishele Shoults (Phx, AZ), sister Joan Lange (Chandler, AZ), sister Tricia Shoultz (Mesa, AZ), sister Marcia Morrow (Port Charlotte, FL), and 6 grandsons as well as multiple nieces and nephews.
Celebration of Life June 27, 2020
2-3 p.m.
Messinger Payson Funeral Home
