(Edward) Doyle Crabtree, 75, of Tonto Basin, Arizona passed away on March 2, 2021.
Doyle was born June 4, 1945 in Globe, Arizona to Cathryn (Walker) and Adrian Crabtree. Doyle will be remembered as fiercely rugged and tough as nails; he was known for both his self-reliance and determination.
In his youth Doyle was a rodeo bull rider and always enjoyed watching the sport. In 1966 he was inducted into the Army and served in Germany. Later he began a career in construction. He became a crane operator and was a member of the Union of Operating Engineers Local No. 428. Throughout his life, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing cards and gardening.
A serious construction accident nearly 20 years ago severely complicated his health, but could not dampen his independent spirit. Even after he needed a wheelchair to get around, Doyle was always looking for a new project; whether it was raising chickens, planting trees, or feeding and watching hummingbirds, he wanted to remain busy, enjoy the land around him and maintain his independence and cowboy spirit.
He enjoyed time spent doting on his grandchildren and he loved giving them opportunities to “run around and get real dirty at grandpa’s house.”
He is survived by his four children: Michael (Mary) Crabtree, Melody (David) Ward, Justin (Leanne) Crabtree, and Kristen (Jason) Bray. And by his 11 grandchildren: Zachery, Reagan, Tyler, Joel, Seth, Siena, Lark, Addison, Brook, May and William. He is also survived by his siblings Butch Crabtree, Lonnie Crabtree, and Lynn Johns; as well as nephews, nieces and many extended family members.
Doyle was preceded in death by his parents and eldest sister, Vera LaForge.
An outdoor memorial service will be held Saturday, April 10th at 12:00 PM at the Cline Family Cemetery in Tonto Basin.
