Edward Everett (Ev) Griffin passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 17 at Banner Baywood Hospital in Mesa, Arizona. Everett was born July 23, 1932, in Phoenix. A true native son of Arizona, he lived in Scottsdale, Christopher Creek, Payson, and most recently Apache Junction. He was a devoted husband and father, and a man of deep Christian faith who gave himself generously to his community through work in his church, and the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks. Ev was a lifelong supporter of the Boy Scouts of America and it was the great privilege of his life to serve as Ranger for the R-C Scout Ranch near Christopher Creek. Everett is preceded in death by his first wife, Donna Ruth (Blakely) Griffin. He is survived by his wife Joyce, three children, Robert Lee, Donna Kathleen, and James Monroe. Everett was also blessed with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, who all lovingly called him Grumpa. A celebration of life will be held on August 28, 2021 at 10AM at Apache Junction First Baptist Church, where Everett served as a deacon. A luncheon will follow. Memorial donations may be made to Sunshine Acres, 3405 N. Higley Road, Mesa 85215 or by calling 480-832-2540.
