Edward Joseph Christian, 81, beloved husband, father, son and friend, passed away on July 11, 2020 due to complications from stroke. He is survived by his wife Nina of Payson, sons John and Tom, daughters Debbie and Denise, and 4 grandchildren, all of San Diego. He was preceded in death by 2 sons, Chris and Matt.
Born in Detroit, MI, Ed served 4 years in the US Navy aboard the USS Klondike, receiving a Good Conduct medal. After his honorable discharge, he moved to San Diego and worked in the food service industry for over 30 years. Following that, he moved to Payson, where he worked at Mazatzal Casino for 10 years, then Walmart for 12 years, serving as a greeter for his last years there. Ed was a very active member of the Church of Christ, often reading his Bible on work breaks and welcoming discussion with those who asked. Services will be held at a later date due to social distancing.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!