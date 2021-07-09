Edward Taves

Edward Taves passed in peace Thursday, July 1, 2021 at the age of 89. Ed was born and raised in Pasadena, California where he attended Pasadena City College. Following college Ed served two years in the Air Force and was stationed in Alaska. In 1959, Ed married the love of his life, Barbara Graham to whom he would be a loving husband for 62 years. The couple settled in Santa Maria, California, where their two sons were born. While in Santa Maria, Ed worked for Vandenberg Air Force Base until he decided it was time to be his own boss and he moved the family to Arizona to become the owner/operator of a general store and boat rental at Woods Canyon Lake located on the Mogollon Rim. During that time Ed also ran the Southern Maid Donut shop located in Payson, Arizona. Ed and Barb spent many happy years in Payson where Ed was well known for his dry sense of humor and blunt honesty. A great husband, father and friend, Ed was loved by many and memories of him will be cherished by all who knew him.

