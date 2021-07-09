Edward Taves passed in peace Thursday, July 1, 2021 at the age of 89. Ed was born and raised in Pasadena, California where he attended Pasadena City College. Following college Ed served two years in the Air Force and was stationed in Alaska. In 1959, Ed married the love of his life, Barbara Graham to whom he would be a loving husband for 62 years. The couple settled in Santa Maria, California, where their two sons were born. While in Santa Maria, Ed worked for Vandenberg Air Force Base until he decided it was time to be his own boss and he moved the family to Arizona to become the owner/operator of a general store and boat rental at Woods Canyon Lake located on the Mogollon Rim. During that time Ed also ran the Southern Maid Donut shop located in Payson, Arizona. Ed and Barb spent many happy years in Payson where Ed was well known for his dry sense of humor and blunt honesty. A great husband, father and friend, Ed was loved by many and memories of him will be cherished by all who knew him.
Front Page Stories
Latest Stories
- Gwen Zorn steps down as CEO of Time Out
- Superspreader events still plaguing the country
- Where do those extra bed taxes go?
- Gosar demands investigation of death in Capitol riots
- Vaccines prevent serious disease even in ‘breakthrough’ infections
- Changing how towns evacuate in the future
- Forests reopen
- Fabulous Fourth
- Patriot Parade draws more than 100 entries
- 2-1-1 is the number to call for information and referral in Arizona
Click 'Letters to the Editor' section headline above for full selection of latest letters to the editor
Click 'Guest Comment' section headline above for full selection of latest guest comments
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!