Edward “Ted” Spinney: Remembered
Written by Ted’s grandson Justin Stein
If you have been a resident of Payson for the last several years you may have had the opportunity to see my grandparents’ (Ted & Lonna Spinney) holiday light display on Chatham Drive. Over the years I have written two articles for the Payson Roundup on the transformational effect the lights have had on my grandfather. The last article written in December of 2018 celebrated what was the final dimming of his display after his 82nd Christmas. Today, I write you to honor the dimming of a light much brighter than the Christmas dis-play on Chatham Drive. That light was the life of Grandfather who passed away on February 27th, 2022, at 85 years old.
For the last week, I have mulled over how I wanted to share his life with you. Do I write a traditional obituary and highlight who he left behind, where he was from, and what he did for a living? No. That wasn’t him. A traditional obituary would leave out the color and light he shared with everyone around him. Instead, I offer you what I feel was his greatest quality, his heart.
One of the first stories I heard about my grandmother’s new boyfriend as a nine-year old boy was that he didn’t like dogs. As a kid that was unconscionable. I immediately wondered what kind of man my grandmother was dating. As the years went on and my grandmother and Ted were married, I figured out the true story of why my Ted did not like dogs. It was not that he was a mean, a hateful man that couldn’t stand the love of an animal. It was the opposite. He had a beloved dog that he pampered and cared for that had unexpectedly passed away. His natural reaction was to not love something that could be taken away like that again. When he met my grandmother that side of Ted began to soften. His aversion to loving things that could be finite started to soften as well. In the last 25 years of his life, he learned to love with his full heart, embracing life as it came to him rather than trying to protect himself from the hurt that inevitably comes knocking on all our doorsteps. That is how he became my grandfather. That is how he became the man I grew to have a deep admiration for.
When the final accounting of a life takes place, many factors are weighed. None of which are weighted as heavily as how that person made others feel, or the impact that person made on the lives of those around them. Ted made the people around him feel cared about every day, whether it was a clerk at Walgreens, the medical assistants at his local doctor’s office, his neighbors, or his family. My grandfather was not a politician or a famous philanthropist, he didn’t stand on the world stage and soak up praise for his good deeds. He was a normal man who loved life, loved people, made sure he told them as such every day. Regardless of who you were always greeted with a hug, a story, and a smile. He had this way of making everyone he met feel like the center of his world. In a time in our world where true, genuine kindness comes at a premium, the loss of my grandfather becomes that much more profound.
His final days were spent at the home that he shared with his beloved wife for the last 16 years. He turned 85 on February 15th. That day his neighbor Jim stopped by and asked my grandmother if he could drive Ted’s truck and take him out for a hamburger and to watch the fisherman at the local pond. They loaded up the truck with his oxygen tank and set off for what was a great final birthday celebration. That night was the last time I spoke with him and could hear his joy radiating through the phone.
One day, when I see him again, he will throw open his arms wide and a familiar gravelly voice will say once more, “hello there, Grandson” followed by a warm embrace. At that time, I hope I will have completed a life that was as meaningful and rich as the one that he lived. Thank you, grandpa for loving my grandmother and in turn loving us. Though your body is gone your love remains thru all of the lives you touched.
A celebration of life is open to anyone who would like to attend on Saturday April 23rd @ Rumsey Park - Ramada 4 at 11:00 AM
