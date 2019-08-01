Eileen Faith Kittock, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and a pioneer in the field of physical therapy, passed away peacefully at age 89 on Monday, July 22. The longtime resident of Christopher Creek, AZ, was with her family at the time.
Born in 1930 in Waverly, WA, Eileen went on to graduate from Washington State University in 1952 with a Bachelor of Science degree in the newly formed discipline of physical therapy.
During the Korean war, which Eileen referred to as the landmine war, she served as a physical therapist in the army. She was stationed at Walter Reed Medical Center in Washington, DC, where she helped wounded soldiers recover and adapt to their disabilities. She went on to become one of the first physical therapists in Washington state. Eileen married David Kittock (now deceased) in April 1957.
The youngest of five and the only girl, Eileen played a variety of sports with her brothers as a child. As an adult, she was an avid sports fan.
Eileen had an abiding faith in God and His saving grace. She strove to live her life in His will. She reveled in the tranquility and close-knit community at Christopher Creek. Living close to family, Eileen delighted in watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow. She was beloved by all for her wit and wisdom and will be deeply missed.
Eileen is survived by her daughter Carlene and her husband Mark, and their children Heather, Michelle, and Kyle; daughter Lynn and her children Jared, Brandon, and Leah, and their children Rylie, Dublin, and Lucas; son Lou and his wife Asha; and son Stan and his wife Carmen and their children Keldon, Anna, Dane, Caleb, and Hannah.
A private memorial will be announced at a later date.
My sheep hear my voice, and I know them, and they follow me. I give them eternal life, and they will never perish, and no one will snatch them out of my hand. John 10:27, 28
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!