Eileen G. Nelson

Eileen G. Nelson passed away peacefully at home in Payson, Az, Feb 1st surrounded by family. She was 95 years old.

Eileen was born in Nebraska and moved with her family to L.A., Ca. There she met and married Jack Nelson. They moved the family to Tonapah, Az and Maryvale. She spent many years working for Bob’s Big Boy (J.B.’s) as a waitress and Restaurant manager. She also spent time running the family business, The Tonapah Bar and Grill. Jack and Eileen raised four children together in Maryvale, then relocated to Flagstaff, Buckeye, Kingman, Payson, Az.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.