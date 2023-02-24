Eileen G. Nelson passed away peacefully at home in Payson, Az, Feb 1st surrounded by family. She was 95 years old.
Eileen was born in Nebraska and moved with her family to L.A., Ca. There she met and married Jack Nelson. They moved the family to Tonapah, Az and Maryvale. She spent many years working for Bob’s Big Boy (J.B.’s) as a waitress and Restaurant manager. She also spent time running the family business, The Tonapah Bar and Grill. Jack and Eileen raised four children together in Maryvale, then relocated to Flagstaff, Buckeye, Kingman, Payson, Az.
She was preceded in death by her husband Jack, two of her children, Daniel Nelson (Theresa) of Buckeye, Az, and Christine Nelson Garrett, (Alex), of Kingman, Az., and grandson Eric Nelson (Jen) of Kingman, Az. She is survived by her remaining children, Kathy Nelson, Payson, Az., and John Nelson, Gunnison, Co, her grandchildren, Tracee, Keri, Gayle, Jake, Caytee, Raeschelle, great grandchildren, Connor, Colter, Rylee, Addy, Troy, Hadley, Brody, Kyndal and Garreson, numerous family members, good friends, and her dog Missy.
Eileen enjoyed traveling and going on adventures with her daughter in her later years. She was a huge sports fan and particularly enjoyed watching the Arizona Diamondbacks baseball team. Eileen loved to dance. I know shes dancing again in heaven.
She will be greatly missed by all.
A celebration of her life will be held March 26, 2023, 1pm to 3pm at Rumsey Park, Ramada #5, 400 N. McLane Rd., Payson. Az., 85541. Come, enjoy some food and beverage, and share a story about Eileen.
