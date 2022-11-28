Elaine Violet Knauss (née Nybakken) was born June 10, 1929 in Chicago, IL and died peacefully on November 20, 2022 in her home in Scottsdale, AZ.
Her gift of hospitality was on display until the very end, when she reminded her sister Arlene to put two sets of salt and pepper shakers on the table for family dinners.
Elaine is survived by her two beloved children, Cynthia Knauss-Konija (Jim), William Knauss (Marilyn), grandchildren Tammy, Logan, Danielle (Louis), Desiree (Jeremy), Marissa (Adam), and Sara (John), along with 15 great-grandchildren, and many other dear family members and friends. She was preceded in death 11 months ago by her cherished husband of 70 years, Dalton. Also going before her was her brother, Ray Nybakken and her grandson, Dalton William.
Elaine was the daughter of a carpenter and a milliner, Ray and Pearl Nybakken. She was one of five siblings. She was immensely proud of her Scandinavian heritage as the daughter of immigrants. Her family was a musical and artistic bunch, and all of the siblings inherited a love of the arts that extended well into adulthood. Elaine was gifted with a beautiful voice that she gladly shared in church for many decades. During her 70s, she signed up to take art classes at a local college, and became very accomplished!
Elaine was adored by all who knew her. Whether it was a stranger or her closest friend, she had a way of interacting with people that made them feel so loved, cared for, and welcomed. It brought her so much joy to serve those around her. It was her gift, and she expressed it as often as she was able. She was known for putting together beautiful events for milestone occasions, or just because she wanted to gather people together. Her relationships were everything to her; rarely going more than a few days without talking on the phone with a sibling, cousin, or other relative, or hosting them in her home. She was blessed to have several lifelong friendships that she held near and dear to her heart.
As an adult, Elaine worked as a telephone operator in Chicago. When she least expected it while at a church revival, she met a handsome sailor introduced to her by her brother Bob. She and Dalton had a short courtship, followed by 70 beautiful years of marriage. She faithfully worked alongside Dalton, and together, they built a wonderful partnership. They traveled the world together, and she supported him from home while he built businesses. Together, they raised their children, Cindy and Bill. Being a mother brought her so much joy, and she was beyond proud of the things her kids achieved as they grew!
Above and beyond all of this, her faith in Jesus Christ was the most important thing in her life. It was her deepest desire that everyone around her would come to a saving faith in God. She openly shared the Gospel at every opportunity. More often than not, she could be heard singing or humming her favorite hymns. Even when she became housebound, she faithfully participated in church every week from home. It would be her greatest wish that anyone who knew her saw Jesus reflected in her life. She and Dalton worked diligently through their lives to give to others as one way to show the love of Christ. Their legacy of faith and giving will continue with the charitable foundation that she and Dalton established years ago.
Elaine’s life was a gift, and her memory will be a blessing.
To honor Elaine’s love for serving others, the family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to her favorite organization:
Pacific Garden Mission, 1458 South Canal Street Chicago, IL 60607
Service details: Graveside Service at Green Acres Cemetery. Friday, December 2nd at 1:00pm.
Celebration of Life immediately after at Elaine’s home.
