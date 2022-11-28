Elaine Violet Knauss

Elaine Violet Knauss (née Nybakken) was born June 10, 1929 in Chicago, IL and died peacefully on November 20, 2022 in her home in Scottsdale, AZ.

Her gift of hospitality was on display until the very end, when she reminded her sister Arlene to put two sets of salt and pepper shakers on the table for family dinners.

